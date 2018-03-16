HOME RUN: For Louis Vuitton’s next cruise show, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière has alighted on an architectural wonder in the label’s backyard: the Fondation Maeght in the village of Saint-Paul de Vence in the South of France.

Established by Marguerite and Aimé Maeght in 1964, the private foundation — designed by Catalan architect Josep Lluís Sert — houses works of art by the likes of Georges Braque, Marc Chagall, Wassily Kandinsky, Alberto Giacometti and Joan Miró.

Vuitton’s cruise show is scheduled for May 28, with Gucci set to follow with its cruise display in nearby Arles on May 30. Ghesquière, who revealed the venue on Instagram on Friday, tends to gravitate toward striking modernist buildings.

Last year the fashion pack trekked one hour outside of Kyoto, Japan, to the Miho Museum, a stunning mountaintop venue designed by I.M. Pei. The year before that, it was the Niterói Contemporary Art Museum — a futuristic landmark in Rio de Janeiro by celebrated Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer.

The brand has shown its cruise collection in France before: in 2014, it set up a see-through tent with Pierre Paulin-designed seating on the square in front of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco.