READING THE SIGNS: The soundtrack of the Louis Vuitton men’s show in Paris on Thursday will feature a new song specially composed by Drake.

The rapper unveiled the collaboration on his Instagram: “New song inspired by @louisvuitton @mrkimjones new collection 🌼 Drake x LV premieres tmrw produced by @ovo40.” The image featured a Hawaiian-style floral print with the words: “Drake signs LV.”

A spokeswoman for Vuitton confirmed the track was titled “Signs,” and said the score was curated by October Firm, the music project created by Drake and Oliver El-Khatib, co-founder of his Ovo Sound label.

