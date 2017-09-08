AN AMERICAN IN PARIS: New York designers are not the only ones crossing the pond this season. The Museum of Modern Art is the subject of the Fondation Louis Vuitton’s 12th exhibit that will open on October 11.

“Being Modern: MoMA” in Paris explores the history and interdisciplinary of the museum with 200 works on display, including an extraordinary selection of masterpieces ranging from Paul Cézanne to Gerhard Richter. Structured chronologically, it spans almost 90 years of artistic evolution bringing together materials from the MoMA archives and contemporary creations.

This is a unique opportunity to experience the artworks in a different environment taking advantage of the building’s incredible architecture while the New York institution is undertaking a major renovation that will increase its gallery space by 30 percent.

The foundation’s president Bernard Arnault is no stranger to MoMA as he received the David Rockefeller Award there in 2014.

The exhibit will run through March 5.