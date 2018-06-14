Louis Vuitton is celebrating its new line of men’s fragrance by hosting a pop-up — made entirely of fragrance packaging.

Held at Rockefeller Center, the space is designed to look like a flower, featuring around 3,000 white stacked paper tube packages. More than 100 fragrance bottles, created by Australian industrial designer Marc Newson, light up the center display.

The pop-up is held in celebration of Louis Vuitton’s first collection of men’s fragrance: an offering of five scents — L’Immensité, Nouveau Monde, Orage, Sur La Route and Au Hasard — and an oud perfume, Ombre Nomade. The line, which launched in stores in May, was created by Louis Vuitton master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.

“I think it is the perfect time to launch our men’s line. After having launched a collection of seven fragrances for women, along with Le Jour Se Lève in March 2018, we felt that it was time to create new fragrances dedicated to men,” said Belletrud. “As always at Louis Vuitton, we launch products when we consider that we are ready. I have been working on these five fragrances for five years. It takes time to create qualitative perfumes — at Louis Vuitton, we have the luxury to take time.“

Vuitton launched seven women’s scents in September 2016. Though the brand declined to discuss sales projections with WWD, industry sources estimated that the men’s offerings would double the brand’s fragrance sales.

The men’s fragrance pop-up opened Thursday, June 14 and will run until the end of August. More information is included below.

Louis Vuitton Fragrance Pop-up

610 Fifth Avenue, Suite 2, New York, NY 10022

Open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.



