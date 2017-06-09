CHARM OFFENSIVE: Louis Vuitton has tapped two high-profile ambassadors to deliver the winner’s trophies at the Roland-Garros tennis tournament, which will be housed in custom-made Vuitton cases for the first time.

Nicole Kidman will deliver the Coupe des Mousquetaires (“Musketeers’ Trophy” in English) awarded to the winner of the men’s singles competition at the French Open before the final on Sunday. She will attend the match and trophy ceremony.

The Australian actress won the 70th Anniversary Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May, with no fewer than four projects showcased this year: “How to Talk to Girls at Parties,” “The Beguiled,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and the second season of Jane Campion’s television series “Top of the Lake.”

Alexander Skarsgård will bring the Suzanne Lenglen Cup courtside just before the ladies’ final on Saturday. The “Tarzan” actor recently starred opposite Kidman in the HBO miniseries “Big Little Lies,” in which they played a couple locked in an abusive relationship.

Kidman will be accompanied by canoeist Tony Estanguet, three-time Olympic gold medal winner and co-president of the Paris bid for the 2024 Olympics, while Skarsgård will be flanked by boxer Estelle Mossely, who won gold in the women’s lightweight event at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Vuitton has previously created special-order cases for the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, the America’s Cup sailing competition and the Rugby World Cup.

Handmade in the company’s historic Asnières workshop near Paris, the Roland-Garros cases are covered in Vuitton’s Monogram canvas and lined in terracotta fabric designed to evoke the tournament’s clay courts. They are fitted with the company’s signature brass lock and corners.

Brazilian artist Vik Muniz, the author of the 2017 Roland-Garros poster, has customized the cases with features including his signature.

