Ugly sneakers have stampeded into luxury fashion to become the improbable “it” shoe in the last year. So much so that Louis Vuitton, where Nicolas Ghesquiere introduced the Nineties sci-fi Archlight with a generously proportioned cushy sole for spring, is opening a pop-up shop specifically devoted to the style for a month in New York City. The temporary store will open at 122 Greene Street in SoHo on Thursday in advance of the worldwide launch of the Archlight sneaker on Feb. 23. The store will remain open until March 10. The SoHo space, chosen because the sneaker clientele tends to be a downtown crowd, and designed by the Louis Vuitton team, will be the only sneaker pop-up — the house has done fragrance pop-ups in the past — and will carry an exclusive all-black colorway of the style. Sneakers aren’t new for Vuitton but the Archlight was a major statement on Ghesquiere’s spring runway, shown in contrast to the elaborate 18th-century inspired ready-to-wear pieces.