TRUNK SHOW: Consider it a mini pochette of “Volez, Vogues, Voyagez.” On Thursday night, Louis Vuitton opened Time Capsule Berlin, a condensed version of the more sweeping exhibition of the Maison’s historic roots and iconic products which debuted in Paris in 2015 before traveling to Tokyo and Seoul and, in a few weeks, New York.

Vuitton’s Berlin showcase is housed at the French Palais on Unter den Linden, which was built for the international sleeping car company Wagons-Lits in 1906, and later served as the French Embassy in the German Democratic Republic. Open to the public free of charge through October 8, Time Capsule is both artisanal and high tech, commencing with a live display of a Vuitton craftsperson at work on mini trunk bags before visitors embark on a still-life and multi-media time-line journey through the house’s history.

Vuitton has been active in Germany for four decades, and currently operates nine stores there. In a special nod to its German links, Time Capsule Berlin includes a weekender and business case of Damier carbon canvas designed to fit the spaces of the BMW i8, as well as a boxing trunk (including punching bag) in collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld as part of the Celebrating Monogram project.

The Time Capsule format will also touch down soon in Bangkok, with another destination in Europe planned for mid-2018, a spokesman said.