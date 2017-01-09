HOUSE OF THE RISING SUN: After Rio de Janeiro last May, Louis Vuitton will travel to the other end of the world for its cruise 2018 presentation: Japan.

Nicolas Ghesquière will present his latest cruise designs for the house on May 14, the house said. The exact location of the show will be revealed at a later date. In recent years the designer has taken the collection to Palm Springs and Monaco.

Louis Vuitton said that it has maintained strong ties with Japan since the end of the 19th century, citing the mon, or family crest, emblems that inspired its Monogram canvas; its first store in Tokyo in 1978; collaborations with Japanese artists such as Takashi Murakami, Yayoi Kusama, Rei Kawakubo and Hiroshi Fujiwara, in addition to its many renowned Japanese clients.

Chanel has said it will stage its cruise show in Paris on May 3, while Dior has set its show for May 11 in Los Angeles.