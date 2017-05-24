GLOBE TROTTER: After Paris and Tokyo, Louis Vuitton is bringing its “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez — Louis Vuitton” showcase to Seoul next month.

The exhibition, curated by Olivier Saillard, will be on show at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza — the spaceship-like landmark designed by Zaha Hadid and Samoo Architects & Engineers — from June 8 through Aug. 27.

It traces the brand’s journey from historic trunk-maker, founded in 1854, to the modern luxury giant it has become. Divided into 10 chapters, with a set design by Robert Carsen, the exhibition will include a room entirely dedicated to South Korea and an expanded section devoted to the brand’s collaborations with artists.

In a statement, Vuitton noted that its trunks have accompanied travelers to South Korea since the beginning of the 20th century. Early customers included Jean de Pange, historian and author of “In Korea,” and Joseph Hackin, an archeologist who took part in an automobile rally through central Asia in the Thirties.

The show will also feature Korean musical instruments on loan from the Museum of Music at the Philharmonie de Paris, where donated collections from the 1900 Universal Exhibition in Paris are on display, as well as a section devoted to craftsmanship, with members of the Louis Vuitton workshops.

Vuitton’s chief executive officer Michael Burke said Saillard, chief curator at the Palais Galliera fashion museum, immersed himself in Vuitton’s archives to “decode its secrets” and deliver a “fresh vision of our past, present and future.”

The exhibition made its debut in Paris in December 2015 and traveled to Tokyo in April 2016. Louis Vuitton has been active in Asia recently, having presented artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière’s 2018 cruise collection in Kyoto, Japan, earlier this month.

