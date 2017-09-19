FURRY FRIENDS: “Where is Miss Piggy?” That was the question. At Love Magazine’s lavish “Disco Galactica” party on Monday night, a glitzy cast of Hollywood actresses, models and rock stars mingled to fete the indie magazine’s latest fall cover, which features an unusual cast: The Muppets.

It turns out the popular porcine, who posed graciously in Miu Miu’s fall collection alongside her friends Kermit the Frog, Camilla the Chicken and Animal and Janice from the Muppet rock house band Electric Mayhem, was unavailable.

“They are on a jet plane back to America — they’re glamour,” informed Love founder Katie Grand, who said booking her furry friends for the gig was a no-brainer. “When we saw the Miu Miu collection, we said: ‘It’s so Muppety — let’s do a cover.'”

One turned into seven, with Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin keeping the Muppets company.

Are the furry models taking over fashion now? “I think they’ve always been more on trend,” offered Georgia May Jagger, who joined Halle Berry, Gigi Hadid, Lottie Moss, Presley Gerber, Lennon Gallagher, Lucky Blue Smith and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, among others, at the shindig at London’s Loulou’s, which got transformed into a galactic spaceship by set designers Immersive Cult.

Fresh off her “Kingsman 2” premiere, Poppy Delevingne missed Animal, her favorite Muppet, but sported a faux fur from Miu Miu’s fall lineup matching the drummer’s electric orange color. Rita Ora, meanwhile, attempted a conga line after ditching her mint-green fur. “Let’s go dance by the DJ,” she shouted into the crowd sipping on French bubbly and Zero Gravity, one of the many spaced-out cocktails put together by Absolut Elyx for the occasion.