SUMMER FUN: Paris p.r. guru Lucien Pagès is taking over Colette’s first-floor space in August with a summer-themed pop-up dubbed “Les Vacances de Lucien.”

From Aug. 7 to Sept. 2, visitors to the landmark concept store will be able to pick up specially created items from the brands represented by his agency, many of which are one-offs, as well as selections from their fall collections.

Olympia Le-Tan, for example, has created a series of her signature clutches based on key works from gay literature, while Vanessa Seward has designed a T-shirt, jeans and a shopping basket for the occasion. A.P.C.’s Jean Touitou has hand-painted a range of jeans, Loewe will offer a line of espadrilles, while RVDK/Ronald van der Kemp is proposing an African-themed selection.

Graphic design duo M/M created a logo for the pop-up, and is also behind the window displays of the store, which are set to remain in place for two weeks. The logo has been reproduced on items like pens and frisbees to be offered for sale.

Dior makeup artist Peter Philips has created a video installation inspired by summer beauty, which will be shown in the windows of the Rue Saint-Honoré store. Vincent Darré will decorate the mezzanine level of the cult boutique, and Camille Bidault-Waddington will style the silhouettes in store. In total, 32 brands and designers are participating, and each has also created a unique deckchair for the occasion.

The pop-up is part of an initiative by Colette creative director Sarah Andelman, who is handing over the store’s first floor to a different brand each month until the end of the year to operate guest pop-ups. Balenciaga unveiled its concept on June 19, and later in the year, Sacai, Thom Browne, Chanel and Saint Laurent will each take over in turn.

It is the first time Pagès has undertaken such an initiative. “It’s a bit like when people come to our press days, they get a selection from all of the brands we represent, except here they can buy,” he told WWD. For those not in Paris in August, fear not — Lucien’s holiday selection will also be offered for sale via Colette’s e-shop for shipping to any chosen vacation destination.