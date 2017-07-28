SUMMER FLING: Paris p.r. guru Lucien Pagès is gearing up for his summer-themed pop-up, Les Vacances de Lucien, in Colette’s first-floor space starting on Aug. 7. Among the exclusive items carried there will be two new lipsticks from the Rouge Dior line.

Peter Philips, Christian Dior’s creative and image director for makeup, also conceived the color cosmetics looks sported by 16 people appearing in a video installation that is to be shown in the windows of the Rue Saint-Honoré store.

Created by Studio L’Étiquette, the clip features 16 personalities, including Bella Hadid, Charlotte Chesnais, Vanessa Seward, Yazbukey and Yoon. In the video, each responds to questions posed by French journalist Sophie Fontanel.

Visitors to the concept store will — through Sept. 2 — be able to snap up especially created items from the brands represented by Pagès’ agency, many of which are one-offs, as well as a selection from their fall collections. Olympia Le-Tan, A.P.C., Loewe and RVDK/Ronald van der Kemp are among the 32 labels and designers participating.

As reported, the landmark Paris boutique is to host a series of pop-ups before closing its doors definitively on Dec. 20.