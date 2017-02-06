CAPTIVE AUDIENCE: Giving the see-now-buy-now phenomenon a twist, Lufthansa has teamed with Rubin Singer to offer a few hundred passengers traveling from Frankfurt and arriving in New York Feb. 9 an in-flight fashion show.

During the nine-hour flight, the designer will suit up models in his spring collection, which travelers can then order through Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus or Nordstrom. The 747’s main aisle will be used as a catwalk and the upper-deck will become a changing area and makeshift backstage.

An in-flight conference system with six cameras will be installed for better viewing. In what will be a first for an airline, Lufthansa will livestream the show on board so that each guest can view the show on their portable device or laptop via FlyNet, the aircraft’s Wi-Fi hotspot. There will also be a second fashion show with Lufthansa’s crew wearing various uniforms used by the airline through its 60-year history with a finale of two futuristic designs by Singer. To play up the flashback element, the jumbo jet has been repainted with Lufthansa’s signature design from the Seventies.

The doubleheader is part of a fashion and technology-themed Lufthansa FlyingLab that will also feature talks from Amanda Parkes, chief of technology and research at Manufacture New York, and Heiko Hebig, who heads up strategic partnerships for Northern Europe at Instagram. He will address the significance of the fashion industry for their photo sharing platform. And digital expert Maks Giordano from the consultancy firm Kreait will take a look ahead at upcoming developments in wearable technologies. The 15-minute talks will be broadcast in the same way to every seat.

Geared for New York Fashion Week-bound fliers, once airborne, people will be able to test out wearables like wireless headphones and health trackers. Lufthansa’s head of marketing Alexander Schlaubitz said, “Our FlyingLab means that fashion week can get started before we even take off from Frankfurt. Our program for the event gives a clear demonstration of the way current events influence our visual appearance as well as fashion trends.”

Of course, they also have the option of buying trends direct from Singer. With styles ranging from $1,750 to $3,900, travelers very well may be shelling out more than the price of an airline ticket.