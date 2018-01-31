When Leah McSweeney, founder of Married to the Mob, was around 20 years old, she assisted a stylist on set for the Funkmaster Flex’s Lugz shoot.

Now, 15 years later, she’s working with the brand on her own footwear.

“Lugz holds a special place in my heart,” McSweeney said. “This is one of those moments where everything comes full circle and you step back and say ‘Damn, I created something kind of awesome with MTTM.’”

McSweeney has decorated a black Lugz boot with Married to the Mob’s signature lips graphic and a floral pattern. The boot, which features a white sole, is being sold at select Zumiez stores and on its e-commerce site. It retails for $79.95.

This collaboration comes after McSweeney worked with K-Swiss on a limited-edition capsule collection that debuted last year at ComplexCon in Long Beach, Calif. The campaign featured Leikeli47, a musician from New York who is known for wearing a mask.

For this campaign, McSweeney tapped designer Crystal Shankab.

According to McSweeney, things are going well for her brand and she has a couple of collaborations in the pipeline for 2018, including a major one slated to drop in November.

“I’m feeling really good about where I am with the brand, McSweeney said. “People are actually starting to be interested in women’s streetwear — 14 years later.”