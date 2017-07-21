DILARA’S PROPAGANDA: Luisa Via Roma’s Andrea Panconesi headed to London Thursday night to mark the launch of an exclusive capsule with the emerging designer Dilara Findikoglu.

The Florence-based retailer fully embraced Findikoglu’s rebellious spirit for the evening, hosting a dinner in a grand room at East London’s Masonic Hall, complete with rock music and withered roses scattered on the dinner table.

“We’ve always supported young designers since Day One, and Dilara presents the new generation, a very specific part of the young generation,” said Panconesi, chief executive officer at Luisa Via Roma.

The launch of the capsule, which currently consists of a red tracksuit set, will be followed by other products in the future. It is part of a new initiative by the Italian retailer called LVR Editions that kicked off on June 16.

Each month, a different co-branded product will be on sale in a dedicated section of luisaviaroma.com. Sergio Rossi, Dolce & Gabbana and Superga are among the brands set to participate in the project.

“Luisa Via Roma [is] one of my biggest stockists. They ordered so much of the last collection,” said Findikoglu, who has earned a reputation for her politically charged presentations and bold, beautifully crafted pieces with rich materials and heavy embroidery.

The tracksuit pants and sweater were designed for LVR Editions in a bold red glitter color — a signature shade for the label — and with phrases that express Findikoglu’s views on the current state of politics: A patch bears a phrase in Turkish that translates into “New World” while another features a sketch of Margaret Thatcher with the phrase “Same s—, Different A–holes.”

“It’s my personal propaganda. Basically, vote for me for president,” said Findikoglu. Prices for the new pieces range from 419 pounds to 561 pounds and are available to buy on luisaviaroma.com as of today.