SHOW TIME: British accessories designer Lulu Guinness is planning to join London Fashion Week schedule in February for the first time in the brand’s 28-year history.

The presentation will take place over two days from Feb. 17-18, so that industry members and consumers can attend.

It promises to be a “sensory and energetic” experience, according to Guinness.

“I’ve created something that is fun, interactive and sharable on social media. What people like about my brand is the playful, witty nature, so it will be a larger-than-life version of that,” she added.

The presentation will also include see-now-buy-now elements, with a selection of items at the event immediately available at the brand’s web site and the Covent Garden flagship.

Guinness said it was the right time to add her name to the British Fashion Council’s official schedule, having expanded her range to include clothing and footwear last year.

“Where else would we debut other than London? This is our home and heart of the brand. We love what the BFC has done for London Fashion Week in the last decade, it’s an exciting time to be part of British fashion,” she added.