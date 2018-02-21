INSTAGRAMMABLE INSTALLATIONS: “All people really want are photo opportunities on Instagram,” said Lulu Guinness at her accessories presentation held at The Hospital Club in London on Saturday.

She mused that all parts of the location were Instagrammable. “I wanted to have dancers, not models,” said Guinness. “We have always been sort of a small maverick company, and we’ve been an outsider. So I feel we can do different things.”

The designer said for this presentation, she focused on what people were engaged in during fashion week and mounted a series of mini installations. There was an interactive wall of art, where guests traced their hands. She utilized Sadler’s Wells dancers rather than models to present her range. There was a mirrored room — where guests could take selfies with Guinness’ bags — while disco balls hung from the ceiling in a small area, which presented another photo op.

She explained that in today’s marketplace where there are a plethora of brands, “you’ve got to have your act together on how you look and what you’re about.”

“I am also a consumer and a woman that likes buying things,” said Guinness, a fan of the see-now-buy-now format. “Frankly, I am over anything six months later.”

Her see-now-buy-now collection was inspired by Sixties Op Art. The playful lineup includes clutches, backpacks and fanny packs in bright hues of hot pink, burnt orange, aubergine and acid green, while the clothing capsule consists of dresses, a palazzo trouser, a bomber jacket and shoes – including a new Mary Jane style.

Prices range from 125 pounds to 395 pounds for a Love Another Trudy dress. The collection is available for purchase in the brand’s Covent Garden store and online.