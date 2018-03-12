ARTY OFFERING: Lululemon has teamed with Central Saint Martins MA fashion students again on a capsule range that is due to be released on Tuesday.

“All six Asian-inspired designs have been engineered to reflect the ‘Art of Motion’ and are a true reflection of fashion meets function,” said Audrey Milligan, senior vice president of women’s design at Lululemon.

The collection is titled “Art of Motion” and students were inspired by artisans and designers in Kyoto, Japan. They took their cue from craftsmanship and design techniques such as screen printing or the art of Shibui to watercolor and calligraphy.

Prints created by the students were digitized and cast onto yoga pants and three Lululemon bra styles. Prices range from 45 pounds for a bra to 98 pounds for Speed Wunder Tights. The collection will be sold in the brand’s stores in London, the Fifth Avenue unit in New York, and at select stores across Europe, Asia and Australia. It will also be sold on the label’s web site.

This is the second time the lifestyle brand has collaborated with the London-based arts school. To mark the launch of their digitally focused London flagship on Regent Street last year, students created a range for Lululemon.