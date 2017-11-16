Lululemon Athletica Inc. is bringing in notable art director Rémi Paringaux for the new role of brand creative director, WWD has learned.

Paringaux is a longtime art director of a number of print and digital magazines, including Dazed & Confused, Vogue Hommes Japan and Garage, which last year was acquired by Vice Media. He was most recently with Garage, where he served as creative director when the title relaunched in March under Vice, and also operates his own creative agency based in London Meri Media.

Outside of magazine work, Paringaux has a roster of luxury fashion jobs on his résumé. He’s put together web and app designs, as well as print and digital campaigns and videos for the likes of Gucci, Balmain, Diesel Black Gold, Dunhill, Hermès, Salvatore Ferragamo and Comme des Garçons, among others, according to his web site.

His site also makes note of a focus on “digital and experiential installations” and a creative approach that “starts with interactive content and then translates to other more static media platforms — from web to print.”

Lululemon’s hiring of Paringaux comes around the same time that its creative director and senior vice president Lee Holman decided to leave the company after about three years for “personal reasons.”

However, Paringaux’s role will be focused on a wide range of creative content and experiences across the Lululemon brand, not product design.

Holman is credited with bringing a stronger design focus to Lululemon, which has seen steady sales gains over the last several years. A more recent dip in profits has coincided with the brand putting its eyes on China for continued growth.

It’s unclear whether Lululemon is actually looking to fill Holman’s role, which was created as part of a broader executive-level reshuffling focused on unifying the creative parts of the business under a single leader.

There is an active search for a senior vice president of women’s design and after Holman departs at the end of this year, men’s design will continue to be led by Ben Stubbington, who came on last year after leading men’s design at Theory.

