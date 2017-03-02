ON THE MOVE: French luggage brand L/Uniform has teamed with beauty brand Hervé Herau to create a mini vanity case filled with refillable travel essentials.

The kit, launched on March 1 exclusively at Parisian concept store Colette for 495 euros, or $522 at current exchange, is made of cotton canvas and linen and edged with gray leather.

Like all of growing brand L/Uniform’s products, the case can be personalized with felted letters or numbers in situ. It contains a selection of six “essential” Hervé Herau beauty products — Face Cleanser Care, Gel Lotion Care, Skin Care, Extra Rich, Lip Care and Pommade.

“People have always asked me for travel formats, but this is the first time I’ve done them,” said Herau, whose brand, a favorite with celebrities, is exclusive to Colette in Paris.

“Nobody makes vanity cases anymore,” said Jeanne Signoles, a Goyard veteran who founded L/Uniform with her husband Alex two years ago. “We’re also launching a larger vanity case with a shoulder strap that makes it more practical,” she explained. The larger model will sell alone for 595 euros, or $628, in L/Uniform’s full distribution: its Quai Malaquai store and Le Bon Marché in Paris, Isetan in Tokyo and online, as well as at Colette.

L/Uniform is seeing strong growth; its sales were up 145 percent last year, according to Signoles, and grew 300 percent in January alone. “We have a lot of repeat customers,” she explained.

The brand is planning on opening its own boutique in Tokyo later this year, and one in Los Angeles in the longer term, she said.