FOR RENT: Luxury rental service Armarium hopes to capture some of the awards season business with a Melrose Avenue pop-up.

The store, located at 8550 Melrose Avenue, remains open until the Oscars and includes a selection from around 55 brands — the same items can be found on Armarium’s app or web site — such as Marchesa, Jimmy Choo, Naeem Khan, Missoni, Rochas, Mugler and Cavalli.

“Our customers really come to us because they want something incredibly special,” said Armarium cofounder and chief executive officer Trisha Gregory.

Gregory, who previously headed public relations at Salvatore Ferragamo North America, launched the business with another fashion industry veteran Alexandra Lind Rose in April as a by invitation-only app. That later expanded to a web site now open to anyone. In the lead-up to that launch the two tested the market with a pop-up at the St. Regis in New York and another in partnership with high-profile florist Eric Buterbaugh in Los Angeles that helped put the brand in front of prospective clients.

Armarium, throughout its time on Melrose, will hold in-store events including one on Feb. 9 with Dee Hilfiger. Some of the pieces from Tommy Hilfiger’s collection, showing during the company’s Los Angeles presentation Feb. 8, will be available immediately after the show at Armarium. There are also plans for an event in conjunction with Marchesa and Georgina Chapman closer to the Oscars.

Armarium provides luxury ready-to-wear and accessories for rent through its app or web site and has so far raised $2 million to date from investors such as Metamorphic Ventures, Net-a-porter cofounding investor Carmen Busquets and Dee and Tommy Hilfiger.

Up next for Armarium is a three-day pop-up in San Francisco later this year — the location is one of the brand’s largest markets. There are also events in partnership with retailers such as one planned with Capitol boutique in Charlotte.

Whether the Melrose pop-up bears out in something more permanent on the West Coast doesn’t appear to be a question as the company has eventual plans for a physical space in the L.A. market.

“What we’ve found in our business, almost a year in, is that we’re very much an omnichannel platform and offline is important to our customers,” Gregory said. “L.A. will continue to be a huge part of our business and our strategy, and we do hope to open a showroom in L.A. as early as 2018.”