GIRL POWER: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton will award its first EllesVMH prize on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day.

The prize will reward two out of 10 pre-selected initiatives from the group’s houses and international affiliates for their role in promoting gender diversity at an event at the group’s Paris headquarters on Avenue Montaigne.

The first winner will be chosen by a jury made up of LVMH human resources director Chantal Gaemperlé, other members of the group’s executive board and presidents of its brands, and will receive an award designed for the occasion by sculptor Nathalie Decoster.

The second winner will be voted on by attendees at the event, where representatives of each project will be present. Among the guests will be French fencing champion Laura Flessel-Colovic and former boxing champion Sarah Ourahmoune.

The projects in the running are Hublot Loves Women, an initiative to develop and encourage female entrepreneurship in Japan; Make Up For Ever’s French affiliate’s support of non-native workers with language classes; Sephora’s Accelerate program to support women entrepreneurs in the beauty industry; Benefit’s Bold Is Beautiful campaign, which encourages the brand’s employees and the public to raise funds to aid local communities; Loro Piana’s campaign to raise awareness of gender bias in the workplace in Italy; Louis Vuitton’s Role Model Talks, during which senior female employees give motivational talks to an audience of company staff; LVMH Spain’s network for female employees, who account for 70 percent of its workforce there; Guerlain’s Beauty Breaks, workshops offered by the brand to female beneficiaries of Restos du Cœur, France’s largest food bank; DFS’ Walk for Her initiative, a charity effort in Hong Kong to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the group’s Champagne houses’ work to open up trades like tractor driving to women in manual wine-growing professions.