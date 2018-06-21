FAR AND WIDE: The fourth edition of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Les Journées Particulières promises to be bigger and better than ever, with 23 new houses taking part in the biennial event, which for the first time will stretch over four continents.

The “open days” event is spreading to the U.S., Latin America, Australia and New Zealand, with a total of 13 participating countries this year, versus six in 2016.

Among the 39 sites that will open to the public for the first time between Oct. 12 and 14 are a Louis Vuitton prototype workshop in Paris; the restored Château de la Colle Noire, formerly owned by Christian Dior; the Caffè Cova pastry shop in Milan, and Newton Vineyard in Napa Valley, Calif.

The conglomerate headed by luxury titan Bernard Arnault launched the initiative in 2011 to counter a perception that it was only interested in squeezing its houses for profit, his son Antoine Arnault told a news conference on Thursday at La Grande Epicerie de Paris Rive Droite food market, opened last year.

“I think it’s important to balance this image of the group, centered on profit and performance, with the reality,” he said. “We don’t design our collections or make decisions in terms of profit or performance targets, but rather in terms of creativity and desirability for our customers.”

Some 3,000 employees from a total of 56 houses, including Givenchy, Sephora and Dom Pérignon, will take part in this year’s edition of the free event, which is expected to draw a total of more than 150,000 visitors. Arnault said the tickets for Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior visits usually get snapped up online in less than one minute.

This year, the group is allowing applicants to create their online profile from Sept. 13 and pre-register between Sept. 24 and 30, giving them a chance to receive a priority pass for themselves and up to three guests.

LVMH will launch an international advertising campaign across digital, print and display media to promote the event. Digital content will include podcasts featuring some of the group’s employees talking about their jobs.