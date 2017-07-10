ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT: Out to encourage its staff to think like entrepreneurs, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton this weekend staged the inaugural edition of its internal start-up style initiative DARE LVMH, short for Disrupt, Act, Risk to be an Entrepreneur.

The three-day event gathered 60 LVMH employees from across 40 of the group’s houses and based in 15 countries to develop pitches in a WeWork co-working space in the city’s center. They were whittled down from 500 candidatures sent in after a “call for ideas” made by the group to 4,000 of its collaborators.

Each of the 60 talents selected had to present their pitches on Friday. They were then split into 12 teams to develop the ideas that got the top votes from a jury comprised of independent consultants and LVMH executives, including the luxury group’s managing director, Antonio Belloni. Each team was joined by an independent coach or mentor from the executive ranks of a range of LVMH houses. Also joining the teams were 20 interns and students from the group’s partnering schools.

Following a final pitching session, three teams were selected by the jury and will be mentored by members of the group’s executive committee to help bring to life their respective projects, with domains ranging from client services to retail concepts.

A green-oriented edition of the initiative, dubbed DARE Green, is slated to run Oct. 9 to 12 in Paris, tailing an event due to be held by LVMH on Sept. 19 and 20 marking 25 years of the group’s commitment to the environment.