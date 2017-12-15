OPEN CALL: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has opened applications for the fifth edition of its LVMH Prize for young fashion designers.

Candidates have until Feb. 4 to submit their applications on the web site lvmhprize.com, the French luxury conglomerate said on Friday. The winner, decided by a jury including LVMH’s top designers, will walk away with a cash prize of 300,000 euros plus a year of coaching from experts at LVMH.

Launched in 2013 and spearheaded by Delphine Arnault, second-in-command at Louis Vuitton and a key talent scout at the luxury group her family controls, the prize is open to designers under age 40 who have presented and sold at least two collections of men’s or women’s ready-to-wear.

The past four winners of the main prize are Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Marques’Almeida and Thomas Tait, and the award has also boosted the careers of its runner-up special-prize winners: Kozaburo Akasaka, Vejas, Jacquemus, Hood by Air and Miuniku.

LVMH also rewards three graduates from fashion schools. They will each receive 10,000 euros and will join one of the group’s houses for one year.

Last year’s edition drew 1,250 applications from 90 countries, with 21 semi-finalists invited to show their work during Paris Fashion Week in March. Serre received her prize from Rihanna in a ceremony at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in June.