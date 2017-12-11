OPEN HOUSE: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has set the date for the fourth edition of its Les Journées Particulières event: Oct. 12 to 14.

The “open days” held at various sites across Europe — in countries including France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Poland and the U.K. — give the public a rare chance to visit leather goods workshops, perfume laboratories, vineyards and other production sites belonging to the French luxury conglomerate.

The third edition of the biennial event in 2016 welcomed 145,000 visitors.

“Les Journées Particulières is a special opportunity for the LVMH Group to share the passion that inspires all our employees,” said Antoine Arnault, chief executive officer of Berluti and a member of the LVMH board of directors.

“In 2018 the event will more than ever underline our commitment to artisanal excellence, along with our strong contemporary engagement,” he added.