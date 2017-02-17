PARIS – LVMH Métiers d’Art, the luxury group’s structure for cultivating fine artistry and innovating new craft techniques, has selected the French artist and sculptor Amandine Guruceaga for the second edition of its artist-in-residency program.

Guruceaga will spend five months working with the artisans of the Riba Guixà heritage tannery near Barcelona. Founded in 1932, it is known for its work with colored sheepskins as well as for its broad palette — the house offers more than 22,000 shades of leather.

The 27-year-old Guruceaga is based in Marseille, where she graduated from the Ecole Supérieure d’Art et de Design in 2013. Her colorful works often mix steel, resin and bright fabrics. They have most recently been displayed at the Mains d’Oeuvres gallery in Saint-Ouen and La Friche la Belle de Mai in Marseille.

“This is a unique opportunity to work with leather, one of humanity’s oldest materials, made beautiful by the infinite palette of the Riba Guixà tannery,” Guruceaga said.

Her works for the residency will published in a book by fine art publisher RVB.

This is the second residency sponsored by LVMH Métiers d’Art. Last year, the company collaborated with the artist Thomas Mailaender, producing an art book through a similar residency at the Tanneries Roux in the Romans-sur-Isère village south of Lyon.