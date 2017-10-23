The image of Malibu, Calif., has inspired several lifestyle brands, and the latest, Bleusalt, is the brainchild of 25-year resident Lyndie Benson. The former actress, now a photographer and interior designer, wasn’t looking to add another project to her roster, but said that comfortable, yet polished-looking pieces have evaded her.

“Everything about living in Malibu is comfortable and casual, but I don’t want to go out looking like a slob,” said Benson, who is launching Bleusalt online Oct. 28 with eight styles ranging from $188 to $349. The women’s pieces include a hoodie, wrap, jogger pant, button-down shirt, skirt and duster; there is also a men’s hoodie and button-down.

When Benson received a Modal sweatshirt as a gift, she was inspired to create a dressier line from similar fabric that was eco-friendly. So she linked with fellow Malibu mom Dana Weinstein, who has manufactured apparel in downtown Los Angeles for 30 years. They decided to use Lenzing Modal, sustainable fibers derived from the beechwood tree, which are spun into fabric in L.A. mills.

“I wasn’t looking to launch a brand, but Lyndie’s enthusiasm and passion were just what I needed,” said Weinstein, who manufactures locally for other brands. “She was able to take a sweatshirt and build an entire line around it, and she’s got vision and connections. It’s endless where we can take this, but the vision is to keep it casual, comfortable and sustainable.”

The line is zero-waste in that each item in the collection is packaged in fabric remnants, and with every shipment, one dollar is donated to Cool Earth to offset the carbon footprint.

Benson said she plans to launch a men’s wear collection next. “My son is a senior in college and he’s already asked me to make shirts for all his friends,” she said.

Benson’s close friend Cindy Crawford, who was an early tester of the line, said, “Lyndie makes anything look chic but what I love about Bleusalt is the combination of style and comfort. This idea of luxe loungewear that’s cozy but also stylish enough to wear anywhere, even to a dinner at Nobu, is ideal.”

Crawford said her Bleusalt hoodie is her go to-to item when traveling. “It has the style of a cashmere sweater, but the comfort of pajamas, and looks cute under a blazer or a leather jacket. I’m also obsessed with the duster robe and have even asked Lyndie to design an elastic waist palazzo-style pant in extralong for me.”

According to Crawford, the Malibu lifestyle “centers around the beach and being outdoors” and that residents are into fitness and wellness. “One of the things I really love about living in Malibu is the focus on family. Instead of meeting your friends out at a restaurant for dinner, you might invite another family over for pizza night.”

Benson will officially launch the line with a party at her beachside home, with her close friends Crawford and her model kids Kaia and Presley Gerber, as well as the Stallone daughters, Lisa Rinna and her daughters, and Sara and Erin Foster.