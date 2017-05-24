Lynn Shanahan has been named chief executive officer of Capezio, the privately held dancewear company.

She succeeds Marc Terlizzi and Anthony Giacolo Jr., co-ceos, who will move up to board members. Shanahan is Capezio’s first non-family ceo and will report to the board.

Most recently, Shanahan was ceo of Kellwood Co., where she worked from 2013 to 2015. Before that, she founded C2 Group LLC, a company that partnered with fashion and lifestyle companies to provide operating management, brand development and overall growth strategies. Through C2 Group, she was president of Marimekko NA. Earlier, she was group president for Tommy Hilfiger, where she was responsible for U.S. wholesale, e-commerce, licensing and marketing.

Capezio, founded in 1887, has been providing apparel and footwear for dancers in and out of the studio for decades. The brand is geared to women, men and children and is sold through retail stores, online and through more than 2,000 dance wholesale specialty stores. The collections are also sold at the Peridance Capezio Dance Center at 126 East 13th Street in New York.

While Capezio is known for its ballet, jazz and tap footwear and dancewear, it also makes bespoke footwear for many prima ballerinas and performers in Broadway shows such as “Hello Dolly,” said Shanahan, who will be based in company headquarters in Totowa, N.J. and New York.

“We have a great future ahead of us,” she said.