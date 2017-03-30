M MISSONI TAKES MIAMI: M Missoni will be making waves in Miami this weekend. Socialyte, the influencer casting agency, has partnered with M Missoni to host five influencers over the course of four days in an upscale villa in Miami Beach.

Socialyte selected their five top lifestyle influencers to participate in this event. They are Veronica Ferraro, Rebecca Laurey, Julia Friedman, Tessa Barton and Laurie Ferraro. The women will be dressed head to toe in the spring M Missoni collection while participating in activities where they will get to experience Miami Beach and capture content for social platforms.

Among the activities are a barbecue, visiting the M Missoni store in Aventura, beach time and lunch at Nautilus, dinner and bowling at The Edition, a healthy brunch and meditation class, and a Sunset Yacht cruise and dinner at Seaspice.

M Missoni tapped into Socialyte’s talent roster to bring awareness to the new collection among Millennials. Socialyte, which represents 80 influencers, creates custom campaigns that have reached more than 30 million people digitally and more than 100 million socially by collaborating with such brands as M Missoni, Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani, Bottega Veneta, Grey Goose Vodka, David Yurman, Audi and American Express.