AMC’s critically acclaimed show “Mad Men” may have concluded with its final episode in May 2015, but the series is now getting a second life at the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin. The archive for the seven-season series was recently donated to the university’s humanities research library and museum by “Mad Men” creator, director and writer Matthew Weiner and show producer Lionsgate. The donation includes a selection of costumes, costume sketches, materials for the show’s fictional advertising campaigns, props, script drafts and digital records from the production and marketing of the show’s 92 hour-long episodes.

“Both artists and scholars can retrace our steps and see how we became interested in the parts of the story we were interested in, and how the creation of the physical world as well as the characters and storylines in the show were the work of many talented people,” Weiner said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: The Poetry, Politics and Projects of ‘Mad Men’ Creator Matthew Weiner >>

The show stars Jon Hamm as Don Draper, as well as Christina Hendricks, January Jones, John Slattery and Elisabeth Moss, chronicling the lives of men and women working in advertising on Madison Avenue in the Sixties. During its seven seasons, the show picked up 16 Emmy Awards and 5 Golden Globes, and was praised for its historical accuracy of the time period.

In a 2016 interview, when asked if he’s still bombarded with questions about the series after its end, Weiner told WWD, “There’s something about not making the show anymore, not having any secrets to keep, not having to sell it. When you’re making the show and people say something nice to you, you feel a little insecure in a strange way because you think, ‘Well, you liked that but I’m not sure if you’re going to like what’s coming.'”

RELATED STORY: January Jones Discusses Beauty Strategy and Life After ‘Mad Men’ >>