TALENT SCOUTS: Consider it field work. Made Berlin marked its second exploratory season in Berlin, with a talent platform in collaboration with Patricia Field, running during fashion week.

Kicking off with a cocktail party Appel Design Gallery on Tuesday night, the project space presented a buyable exhibition of one-of-a-kind handmade clothes by artists of Field’s art fashion gallery, including Scooter LaForge, Jody Morlock, Iris Bonner and Kyle Brincefield.

Made and Patricia Field invited 15 young designers from Europe who were selected by Made to the project space for individual portfolio reviews and workshops.

“I came to bring my show and meet all the Berliners who come to see what I’m doing. I’m a shop person and I think contact is so important; you really need to be there and meet (people) personally,” said the New York stylist and boutique owner. “Berlin has such a good energy, and I’m also scooping artists to add to my gallery.”

Made first launched in Europe during Berlin Fashion Week in July 2016 with a dinner by Ottolinger and Eckhaus Latta and is continuously expanding global activities.

“We want to see what works in this city and how we can amplify and support the potential,” said Made fashion director Ruth Gruca. Made launched satellites in Los Angeles and Sydney, and is scouting locations in Asia for this year and next.