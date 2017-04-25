Made is back for a second helping. Made L.A., the two-day, two-night fashion, music and cultural event, today announces its return to L.A. Live on June 9 and 10. This year’s highlights include consumer-facing fashion shows and live performances from Opening Ceremony and Wiz Khalifa, respectively.

The event will also feature unique, independent fashion brands, designers and activations set in a special retail section called Shop Small at Made L.A., presented and co-curated by American Express. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PST on May 1; with a pre-sale for American Express Card members that began today.

“We’re excited to return to the West Coast for the second edition of Made L.A.,” said Catherine Bennett, senior vice president and managing director at IMG Fashion. “From Opening Ceremony and Wiz Khalifa headlining to the burgeoning brands and designers being featured at Shop Small at Made L.A., we’re welcoming a group of unique talent in the fashion and music industry to our stage. We’re excited to continue celebrating the increasing intersection of fashion and entertainment in L.A.”

While Opening Ceremony is no stranger to throwing events in L.A., Friday evening’s showcase will be the brand’s first Los Angeles fashion show, of its fall 2017 collection.

“Made has always been a great forum for bringing creativity to life, and we’re excited to present our very first fashion show in Los Angeles on their footprint,” said Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, founders of Opening Ceremony. “Opening Ceremony has been a part of L.A.’s community for a while now, and as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our store on La Cienega [Boulevard], we can’t wait to take our show experience to the West Coast this June.”

On Saturday, Khalifa will debut a capsule collection in collaboration with a to-be-revealed designer that will culminate in a live musical performance by Khalifa and members of Taylor Gang. During and after the show, attendees can participate in a unique activation utilizing CALA body-scan technology to create custom looks from the limited-edition Khalifa capsule collection presented on the runway.

Shop Small at Made L.A. presented by American Express will be open and free to the public on June 9 and 10, showcasing more than 30 independent brands including vanguard apparel and accessories plus live music and DJ sets, experiential activationism lounges and food and drink.

The digital home for Made L.A. will be ma.de, @MADE and #MadeLA across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, which will feature exclusive designer content, live-streams and archives of designer shows, plus social activations during the week and throughout the year.

The preliminary Made L.A. schedule, taking place at L.A. Live’s Event Deck at 1005 West Chick Hearn Court in Los Angeles, is as follows:

June 9

Noon-1 p.m.: Shop Small at Made L.A. presented by American Express Press Preview

1-2 p.m.: American Express’ Platinum VIP Shopping Hour

2-11 p.m.: Shop Small at Made L.A. presented by American Express opens to general public

9-10 p.m.: Opening Ceremony fashion show and experience

June 10

11 p.m.-midnight: American Express’ Platinum VIP Shopping Hour

Noon-11 p.m.: Shop Small at Made L.A. presented by American Express

9-10 p.m.: Wiz Khalifa presents his capsule collection and performs live with Taylor Gang