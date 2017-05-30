EAST MEETS WEST: Revolve will have the exclusive on a capsule collaboration between MadeWorn and Roc96 set for launch Thursday.

The collaboration between vintage-inspired T-shirt maker MadeWorn and Roc96 includes T-shirts, bombers, sweatshirts and military-style jackets priced from $160 to $3,500. The companies earlier this month brought a version of their collaboration, which pays tribute to Jay Z and the rapper’s debut “Reasonable Doubt” album, to Barneys New York with items exclusive to the retailer priced from $235 to $4,000.

Roc96 was founded in 2016 by Kareem “Biggs” Burke and Emory Jones, along with silent partner Jay Z.

This capsule for Revolve infuses the Roc brand with lyrics and tracks from “Reasonable Doubt.” MadeWorn also created a limited-edition sneaker as part of the collection.

Revolve will begin selling the MadeWorn x Roc 96 capsule in its online shop beginning Thursday, the same day it opens a four-day pop-up for the collection at its Revolve Social Club on Melrose. The brick-and-mortar retail experience, created by MadeWorn, draws inspiration from both coasts.

“We’ve poured heart and soul into every element of design and furthermore, curated an artfully minded experience for Revolve Social Club, where the East Coast music culture meets the West Coast fashion scene,” said MadeWorn founder and chief executive officer Blaine Halvorson in a statement.

This is the second time the Social Club is opening its doors up to the public for a shopping experience. The space, which also serves as an event and private shopping venue for VIP customers, bowed on Melrose about a year ago and recently received an interior facelift in time for its first pop-up in April. The temporary shop was open ahead of The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in a bid to be a resource to those shopping for their festival attire.

