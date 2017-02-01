MG Icon, the joint venture between Iconix Brand Group, Inc., Guy Oseary and Madonna, today unveiled Material Girl’s spring marketing campaign, “Modern Fairytale,” featuring recording artist and Material Girl fashion director Pia Mia Perez, who goes by Pia Mia.

Shot by Ellen von Unwerth and styled by the starlet, the images are inspired by Perez’ first musical performance in a grade school rendition of “Cinderella.” Needless to say, the pairing of the two women resulted in photos that look both romantic yet playful, capturing Perez’s individuality and glamor.

The Material Girl spring looks will also be featured in an exclusive behind-­the-­scenes video from the shoot, set to Pia Mia’s newly released single, “We Should Be Together.”

“Pia Mia is an enormous talent and her star continues to rise. Her distinct sense of style and innate eye for trends, coupled with her fearless attitude, authentically represents the spirit of the Material Girl brand,” said Jamie Cygielman, chief marketing officer at Iconix Brand Group.

Von Unwerth shot Perez at a deconstructed mansion in Los Angeles in a variety of set-­ups, first cheekily lifting a barbell in color-­blocked Material Girl activewear, then posing in a velvet-­lined carriage. In the key shot, Perez pays homage to her first musical role, pictured running from the mansion leaving one of her red Material Girl heels behind for Prince Charming.

“The relationship between music and fashion is really important to me because they are the two major ways that I express myself,” stated Perez. “This shoot was special and rewarding to me because it incorporates where I started, as a young girl on Guam with dreams of singing and a passion for fashion.”

The campaign marks Perez’ second season as fashion director for Material Girl, and the first in which she is modeling looks that directly reflect her design input. “I think we fully slayed,” said the star of the spring collection, designed to take fans from hanging out with the girls to date night. Her looks from the campaign, in addition to other pieces that she loves, can be found on macys.com under “Pia’s Picks.”

This past fall Pia Mia also featured in an original StyleHaul docu-series based on her role with the brand, giving fans an unfiltered look at her life as Material Girl Fashion Director. The artist, who has collaborated with Chris Brown and Tyga on hits such as “Do It Again”; G-­Eazy on “F*ck With U”; Chance The Rapper on “Fight For You”; and Will.i.am on “Boys & Girls,” is currently recording an album with Interscope Records.