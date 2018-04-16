LONDON — In what’s shaping up to be a major year for Maison Alaïa in the U.K., the house founded by the late Azzedine Alaïa will open a flagship here on Tuesday.

This is the Paris-based Alaïa’s first flagship outside the French capital, where it currently operates two stores and sells at shops including Galeries Lafayette, 10 Corso Como and Harrods.

Located at 139 New Bond Street — near to IWC and Fendi — the 6,000-square-foot London flagship spans three floors. The store will stock Alaïa’s full range, including ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories as well as limited-edition pieces and couture by appointment.

Carla Sozzani, one of the designer’s closest friends and a longtime muse, said Alaïa had always loved to visit London because it was so close to Paris, and he always felt at home here.

“We would often stay at the Connaught Hotel, walk around here and see the new jewelry at S.J. Phillips. So when the place was available, Azzedine was super happy. He loved the space.”

She said that Alaïa, who died suddenly last fall, was hands-on with the design of the space. Sozzani, who worked on the interiors of the store with the late designer, said he wanted everything to be transparent and light. He furnished the boutique with bespoke pieces from a range of artists. “We have been collecting designs together for over 40 years,” said Sozzani.

Taking a cue from the Paris stores, the flagship showcases a range of artworks from international artists and designers. There is a painting by Christoph von Weyhe that is placed near glass furniture by Naoto Fukasawa, Shiro Kuramata, Piero Lissoni, Renzo Piano and Tokujin Yoshioka. Works by Pierre Paulin and Martin Szekely sit alongside Marc Newson’s light installations and a wall sculpture created by Kris Ruhs.

Alaïa is paying about 1,500 pounds per square foot for the space, according to sources. The building is owned by Trophaeum, the property owner and developer that’s been stocking nearby Albemarle Street, and other parts of Mayfair, with luxury brands, flagship stores and restaurants, including Amanda Wakeley, Aquazzura and Alexander Wang.

As reported, an Azzedine Alaïa retrospective is slated to open at London’s Design Museum in May. Before his death, the designer had helped curate the show with Mark Wilson, chief curator of the Groninger Museum. The show will look at the impact Alaïa’s work has had worldwide.

The Tunisian-born designer, a couturier of the modern era whose body-con designs defined Eighties fashion, died of heart failure last November. He was laid to rest in his native Tunisia in Sidi Bou Said, where he had a second home.