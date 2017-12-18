PARIS — Maison Alaïa, still reeling from the death of its founder last month, said Monday it would continue to create new collections — and ramp up exhibitions devoted to its fashion legacy and know-how.

Its next ready-to-wear and accessories collections are to be presented in January and March, according to the Paris-based house, but no information was provided on who will design them.

While little is known about the inner workings of the studio, Caroline Fabre Bazin is Maison Alaïa’s studio director and the late couturier’s first assistant is Japan-born Hideki Seo.

An Azzedine Alaïa retrospective is slated to open at London’s Design Museum in May, as reported.

On Monday, the fashion house enumerated a series of exhibitions and events, working with various collaborators from the Alaïa “family” and kicking off with an exhibition timed for Paris couture week in January curated by Olivier Saillard, who was behind a major Alaïa retrospective that marked the reopening of Paris’ Musée Galliera in 2013. The new exhibition will be held at the house’s headquarters in the Marais district, at the Galerie Alaïa, on Rue de la Verrerie.

Timed with the London Alaïa retrospective, meanwhile, will be the opening of the Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned brand’s first London flagship, located at 139 New Bond Street. The iconic designer, who died of heart failure, had helped to curate the show alongside Mark Wilson, chief curator of the Groninger Museum.

The couturier’s art foundation, the Azzedine Alaïa Association — which he began in 2007 with his life partner, the painter Christophe von Weyhe, and Carla Sozzani, the Italian retailer and his constant sidekick — will also become the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation, gathering works collected across 50 years at the Rue de Moussy headquarters, where he lived and worked. It also boasts a library dedicated to fashion and culture that will be made available to researchers.

The house plans to stage a series of exhibitions covering topics including fashion and design. Maison Alaïa also plans to sponsor scholarships for promising young talent, according to the company.