ALL WHITE: Maison Margiela’s iconic white lab coat is ready to hit the streets.

The Paris-based fashion house has collaborated with outerwear maker Mackintosh to create two exclusive trench coat designs for its spring 2018 men’s wear collection, including a white version featuring signature details such as white horn buttons and four stitches on the back.

Martin Margiela settled on the white lab coat as a staff uniform shortly after founding the maison in 1988, as part of the brand’s collective identity. It is worn by everyone from artistic director John Galliano to the house’s interns.

The second design is inspired by the Mackintosh archives, with the collar and cuffs reworked using the so-called décortiqué process that Galliano explored in his spring 2017 Artisanal collection.

The waterproof coats are made from rubberized fabrics, with all seams taped and glued to create a seamless effect. The two numbered limited edition coats will be available from December in Maison Margiela boutiques, Mackintosh flagships and selected multi-brand stores.

The collaboration will also include several women’s looks, featured in Galliano’s spring collection, which will go on sale in March.

The Scotland-based Mackintosh, which is owned by Japanese group Yagi Tsusho, has been upping its fashion quotient by collaborating with brands including Demna Gvasalia’s Vetements and Japanese accessories brand Porter.

