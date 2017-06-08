PRESS PAUSE: Maison Margiela will sit out the Paris men’s shows this season as it undergoes a strategic review under chief executive officer Riccardo Bellini, who joined the company in March.

The house is believed to be aligning its men’s ready-to-wear collection more closely with its women’s line and Artisanal couture collection. Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano oversees all three lines.

The house staged a presentation last season but has yet to decide if it will return in January with a runway or presentation format. What is certain is that it has no plans to stage a coed show during the women’s shows in September, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

For the spring-summer 2018 season, Margiela will show its men’s collection to buyers at the Staff International showroom from June 26 to July 23. The men’s shows will take place in the French capital from June 21 to 25.

More news on Maison Margiela:

Maison Margiela Names Diesel Executive as New CEO

Designer Brands Lift OTB Performance in 2016

Antwerp Museum Goes Back to the Future With Margiela Show