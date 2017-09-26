NOW YOU SEE IT: Maison Margiela is ready to lift the veil a little further on its creative process.

The Paris-based house, famed for its anonymous approach to design, will launch a new Instagram Stories series with the hashtag #MaisonMargielaInsideOut during the finale of creative director John Galliano’s women’s wear show, scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The first in the series is a one-minute clip, directed by London-based filmmaker Sean Frank, that is being shot in the Margiela design studios in the 24 hours leading up to the ready-to-wear display. It will also be posted on the brand’s web site www.maisonmargiela.com.

In addition to revealing the inspiration and background of the collection, “Inside Out” will highlight Margiela’s new handbag, debuting on the runway. Further instalments will follow, all linked to the rtw activities of the house.

The concept comes on the heels of the Maison Margiela Artisanal couture show in July, which featured a decor showcasing the offbeat items with which Galliano surrounds himself while he works, as well as hair-and-makeup stations. The idea was to provide guests with an inside look at what goes on at the Maison.

“Strategically, we want to reinforce the link in messaging between our highly successful Artisanal show and prêt-à-porter while being innovative and true to the anonymity and enigmatic quality of our house,” said Riccardo Bellini, chief executive officer of Maison Margiela.

“The ephemeral nature of Instagram Stories and concept of ‘InsideOut’ allows us to do just that,” he added.