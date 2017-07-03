PARIS — Maison Margiela is welcoming the couture flock to its quirky home in the 11th arrondissement of Paris.

The fashion house, helmed by John Galliano, typically parades its Artisinal Collection at the Hôtel des Invalides.

But the day of its show, July 5, coincides with the official funeral of Madame Simone Veil, requiring a switch to 163 Rue Saint Maur, formerly a school converted to the company’s headquarters. It boasts a camper van in lieu of a reception desk, chandeliers cloaked in white cotton and trompe l’oeil moldings.

Veil, a revered figure in France, was a lawyer and politician who served as health minister in the early Nineties under Valéry Giscard d’Estaing. She was also the 12th President of the European Parliament, from 1979 to 1982.