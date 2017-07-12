FINAL ACT: Maison Ullens is parting ways with its creative director Kim Laursen after six seasons of collaboration, the house said Wednesday, citing an evolution in brand strategy as the reason behind the decision. Laursen’s final collection for the house will be presented in October in Paris. From then on, collections will be designed in-house.

Laursen, who is Danish, previously worked for Christian Lacroix, Azzaro, Elie Saab and Kenzo. Among her career highlights at Maison Ullens, America’s First Lady Melania Trump wore a custom-made belted leather jacket and skirt by the Belgian label for a visit to the Magritte Museum in Brussels in May, accompanied by wives of other national leaders who were attending a summit of the NATO military alliance across town. Other high-profile clients of the house include IMF’s Christine Lagarde, Catherine Deneuve and Kelly Rutherford.

Founded by Baroness Myriam Ullens de Schooten in 2009, the brand specializes in luxury travelwear, with a focus on knitwear, leather and cashmere pieces.