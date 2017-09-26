MAJE X SCHOTT LANDS AT RETAIL: The cross-pollination of French contemporary brand Maje and all-American outerwear brand Schott has resulted in a six-piece capsule called Maje x Schott, which hit stores on Tuesday. The collection is being sold in Maje stores worldwide, as well as on maje.com.

The collaboration — a blending of both houses’ codes — features concealed zippers, twisted seams and new color and material combinations. For example, there’s a reversible bomber jacket in an intense black with an orange lining, and a trenchcoat for evening with zips to expose the leg. There’s also a caramel-colored varsity jacket in distressed materials with wool sleeves.

Retail prices range from $155 for a T-shirt with a sequined logo to $495 for the reversible bomber jacket with gathered sleeves, to $1,095 for an oversized jacket with shearling sleeves.

Earlier this month, French apparel company SMCP Group named Isabelle Guichot chief executive officer of Maje, signaling the company’s intention to step up business abroad. Guichot, who has headed brands at luxury behemoths Kering and Compagnie Financière Richemont including Sergio Rossi shoes and high-end jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels, was ceo of Balenciaga for nearly a decade, at a time of international growth.

Schott, a fourth-generation U.S. company that has been in business for more than 100 years, is known for its leather motorcycle jackets, peacoats, duffle coats, flight jackets, knits and sportswear.