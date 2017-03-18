“Billions” star Malin Akerman hosted a shopping event at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills on Friday evening in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Make March Matter campaign, in which more than 100 local businesses and corporate partners offer consumers opportunities to raise money for the nonprofit hospital through everyday activities such as drinking coffee, going shopping or getting a blowout.

Held in the third-floor Cusp department, the event donated 10 percent of proceeds from Theory, ALC, Rag & Bone, Frame, J Brand, Helmut Lang and Etienne Marcel to CHLA.

“I’ve been involved with the hospital for four or five years; I live really closeby and have been in to visit the kids,” said Akerman, who’s back home from filming and promoting the second season of the Showtime hit “Billions.”

She won’t have long, though, as she just signed on to costar in “Rampage” opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Naomie Harris, and filming begins April 4 in Atlanta.

“It’s been a while since I did a big film. I get to play a villain in this one. It’ll be a big ‘King Kong’ kind of vibe,” she said of the video game reboot, slated for next summer. “You don’t watch it on Netflix, you watch it in the theater.”

Of her regular job as the wife of a hedge fund manager played by Damien Lewis on “Billions,” she said, “There is a lot of financial jargon but once you get into it and understand that it’s a cat and mouse chase, you see the games they play and it’s really fun. Also I get to work with Paul Giamatti, who I met on ‘Rock of Ages,’ and a charming Brit, so it’s all good.”

Akerman donned a Rag & Bone outfit for the event and told guests, “If anyone tells you that you shouldn’t be buying things, tell them it’s going to charity.”