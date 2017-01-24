HAPPY FEET: British luxury footwear brand Malone Souliers is translating its colorful aesthetic to children’s shoes, with the launch of Minismalls, a new line for young, stylish girls, aged three to 10.

The new range will debut with one key style for spring 2017. The brand’s founders, Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt, chose the signature Robyn flat — a pointed-toe, strappy style — and re-created it for bite-sized feet with a rounded toe and a variation of colors and textures, from bright glitter to soft suede and napa leather.

The collection, which goes on sale in February, was made with the same methods and materials as the main women’s line.

“The collection has been designed in direct response to the wishes of our clients whose daughters have long had shoe envy for their mothers’ Malone Souliers, which, due to their impressively evolved tastes, are naturally hard to find in toy stores,” said Malone, the brand’s creative director.

Luwolt, the brand’s managing director, added that a children’s line has always been an “intended phase” and after seven seasons and retail growth, the timing seemed right.

Malone Souliers has been gaining increasing popularity for its lace-up styles and bold use of texture and print, and is stocked at a number of key retailers including Net-a-porter, Matchesfashion.com, Boutique 1 and Farfetch.

Last season, it also launched runway collaborations with London-based designers Roksanda and Pringle of Scotland, as well as with the model and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova.

The brand plans to continue working with both Roksanda and Vodianova for the children’s label and will debut a series of collaboration pieces for Minismalls at its fall 2017 presentation, which will take place on Feb. 19 during London Fashion Week.

Prices for the debut children’s line start at 195 pounds, or $243, at current exchange. The range will be stocked on the brand’s own web site and at the Dubai Mall’s Level Shoe District, as of next month.

Creating miniature versions of popular styles has been a growing trend among footwear designers. London-based Sophia Webster launched a mini line in 2014 to coincide with the birth of her daughter, recreating her whimsical butterfly-adorned heeled sandals into flat pumps for children. More recently Aquazzura’s Edgardo Osorio also spun his popular and widely copied pom-pom embellished sandals and laced ballet flats for babies and toddlers, with the aim of creating a brand new generation of Aquazzura customers.