The Manhattan Vintage Clothing Show returns to the Metropolitan Pavilion on Feb. 2 and 3, and this year’s exhibit has been curated by former fashion editor of Harper’s Bazaar Marilyn Kirschner. The showcase will include 30 items from her collection from the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Emilio Pucci, Pierre Cardin, Bill Blass, Lanvin, Givenchy, Courreges and more.

The exhibit will also be shoppable, both in person at the show and online through the Manhattan Vintage Clothing Show’s web site.

“For me, it’s all about the serendipity of the shopping experience and at this show you just know you will never be disappointed, nor will you walk away empty-handed,” Kirschner says. “I am avowedly an equal opportunity shopper, and when I looked over my collection and thought of the amazing pieces I have amassed over the years, I can honestly say that many, if not most of my most treasured pieces were purchased at one of these shows.”

Alongside Kirschner’s collection will be more than 70 vendors, including new vendors True Vintage Eyewear and Lucinda From Portobello, a collection of vintage clothes from London. Returning vendors include Cherry Vintage, Another Man’s Treasure and What Was Is Vintage.

Kirschner is the editor in chief of online publication “The Look Online.”

The Manhattan Vintage Clothing Show, launched in 1992, is the oldest and largest vintage apparel and accessories show in the country. It begins Feb. 2 from 1 to 8 p.m.