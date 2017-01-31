SOMETHING NEW: Manolo Blahnik is now translating his flair for romance into a new bridal range that will launch exclusively on the brand’s new web site and at its boutique in London’s Burlington Arcade.

Married in Manolos is a collection that incorporates signature brand styles including the Hangisi pumps, of “Sex and the City” fame and the Nadira, a pair of embellished pointed-toe pumps in wedding-appropriate hues of whites and dusty blues.

Blahnik is also keeping with some of brides’ most famous traditions and incorporating an element of “something blue” in each style.

The new collection puts great focus on providing future brides with a full in-store experience; they will have access to bespoke services allowing them to choose custom fabrics, crystal embellishments and heel heights, as well as the opportunity to engrave the soles of their shoes.

“We have always known women come to Manolo for their wedding shoes, but with the launch of Burlington [Arcade store] and our e-commerce, it created the right space to celebrate that and present a carefully curated range. Burlington has a secret VIP room on the second floor where, by appointment, we can also create tailored elements, so it is a really special experience,” said Kristina Blahnik, chief executive officer.

In addition to catering to brides, the collection offers a range of styles for the rest of the wedding party. There are suede brogues for the groom in cream and navy, flat crystal-embellished sandals, pointed-toe flats and block-heeled pumps featuring the brand’s signature Swarovski buckle for the bride’s mother.

“Now that we can also offer a great selection for the groom, there is something for the whole wedding party. We have also extended our his and hers shoe concept into the collection, so we can also look after his and his and hers and hers — that was important to us,” added Blahnik.

The brand has also recently launched an artistic residency in Milan’s Palazzo Morando to give an inside look into Manolo Blahnik’s colorful world and his sources of inspiration. The residency will then go on to tour, making stops at places that have had a meaning in Blahnik’s life — from St. Petersburg, Russia, where the designer often looks for inspiration, to the Museum Kampa in Prague, where the paternal home of the Blahnik family is located, and the Museo Nacional de Artes Decorativas in Madrid, paying homage to his Spanish roots.