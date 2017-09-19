MANOLO COMES HOME: After making its debut in New York, “Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards,” got its London premiere during fashion week on Monday night at the Curzon Bloomsbury cinema. Guests who numbered Blahnik, Charlotte Dellal, Stephen Jones, Isabeli Fontana, and Lulu Guinness, gathered to toast the celluloid love-letter to Blahnik and his life and work.

“His life is so filled with filmic moments, I’ve always thought his story would make for fascinating and entertaining cinema,” said Roberts – who wrote and directed the film.

For Blahnik, all the film’s praise – from Anna Wintour, John Galliano, Andre Leon Talley, Paloma Picasso, Naomi Campbell and Rihanna – made for some uncomfortable viewing. “I never believe anything like that – ‘You’re wonderful, You’re wonderful’ – it doesn’t touch me. I’m not very good with compliments and things like that,” admitted Blahnik after the screening.

Jones said his favorite moment was watching Blahnik and Galliano exchanging banter. “They both egg each other on to a place which should not be filmed,” said Jones with a smile. “But I love all of Blahnik’s funny little asides, and the arched eyebrows and the screams. Those were the best parts of the film – just Manolo being his wonderful self.”

The film prompted Webster to reminisce about Blahnik acting as guest tutor on her master’s degree course in footwear at Royal College of Art. “We massively looked up to him – it’s the highlight of the course, really, to show your work to Manolo Blahnik,” said Webster, who’d just held her own Spring 2018 footwear presentation earlier that day. “He’s like the godfather of shoes.”