MARA EXTENDS SIZING: Mara Hoffman introduced extended sizes this week, adding 14 to 20 on several key pieces from the spring collection. Hoffman considers this a limited-run introduction, and is committed to continuing to grow the brand’s offering.

Among the five pieces being offered are a rainbow jacket, a vibrant floral print dress and three wrap dresses in navy gingham, black and cherry. They retail from $425 to $575 on marahoffman.com, and are priced the same as the regular line.

“We’re doing this to open up the conversation, to be able to speak to more women, and to be able to communicate a broader language of love and inclusivity. We want to offer intentionally made clothing to a wider market, to invite more women to the table and to fold them into our sustainability community,” said Hoffman, the designer and owner of the firm.