HOFFMAN TO SPEAK ON GENDER GAP PANEL: Fashion designer Mara Hoffman is participating in a panel discussion at the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women conference on closing the gender gap. The event will explore the economic implications of women’s roles, as well as research-based strategies for female empowerment through TV and film.

The discussion will take place March 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Church Center for the United Nations at 777 United Nations Plaza.

In addition to Hoffman, panelists include Carmen Perez, Women’s March national co-chair; Lauren Duca, Teen Vogue writer; Carrie Goldman, author and Pop Culture Hero Coalition cofounder; Gail Simone, DC Comics writer and New York Times best-selling author; Jennifer K. Stuller, feminist pop culture historian, author and media critic; Ravi Karkara, United National Interagency Network on Youth Development co-chair, and Bettina Hausmann, president and executive director, United Nations Association of San Diego.

Chase Masterson, founder of Pop Culture Hero Coalition and actress featured in “Star Trek DS9” and “Doctor Who Big Finish,” will moderate the panel.